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JP Sears w/ Brian Rose on Expanding Global Censorship: “I Might Not Agree With Everything You Have to Say but I Will Defend to the Death Your Right to Say It.”
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27 views • August 24, 2020
Mirrored from AwakenWithJP https://youtu.be/iMrk6FgdBD0
Profound conversation between comedian JP Sear and Brian Rose, covering many aspects of all that is unfolding in our world today, including strategies for dealing with censorship, an upcoming documentary, and facing our own fear of death and personal weaknesses as we are called to rise up.
Profound conversation between comedian JP Sear and Brian Rose, covering many aspects of all that is unfolding in our world today, including strategies for dealing with censorship, an upcoming documentary, and facing our own fear of death and personal weaknesses as we are called to rise up.
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