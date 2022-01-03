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Ο ΕΧΘΡΙΚΟΣ ΣΤΡΑΤΟΣ ΠΑΝΥΓΗΡΙΖΕΙ ΕΞΩ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΠΟΡΤΑ ΣΑΣ.... 💥 Η ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΑ ΕΠΙΚΡΟΤΕΙ ?? ....
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116 views • January 03, 2022
Μπήκαν στην πόλη οι οχτροί.... Τα γιαταγάνια θα τα δείτε σε λίγο....
Νοιάζεστε, ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΤΡΊΔΑ ??? ......
Βίντεο σοκ: Οι Έλληνες σε lockdown και οι μουσουλμάνοι «κατακτούν» την πλ. Συντάγματος -Έτσι υποδεχθήκαμε το 2022 Όταν εσύ ήσουν σπίτι η Αθήνα θύμιζε Ισλαμαμπάντ...
https://www.pronews.gr/amyna-asfaleia/esoteriki-asfaleia/1046023_vinteo-sok-oi-ellines-se-lockdown-kai-oi-moysoylmanoi
Νοιάζεστε, ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΤΡΊΔΑ ??? ......
Βίντεο σοκ: Οι Έλληνες σε lockdown και οι μουσουλμάνοι «κατακτούν» την πλ. Συντάγματος -Έτσι υποδεχθήκαμε το 2022 Όταν εσύ ήσουν σπίτι η Αθήνα θύμιζε Ισλαμαμπάντ...
https://www.pronews.gr/amyna-asfaleia/esoteriki-asfaleia/1046023_vinteo-sok-oi-ellines-se-lockdown-kai-oi-moysoylmanoi
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