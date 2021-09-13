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Constitutional Republic vs. Pure Democracy: How the U.S. Election Process Has Changed
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On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam and Dave discuss what a constitutional republic is versus a pure democracy. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/constitutional-republic-vs-pure-democracy-how-us-election-process-has-changed
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs45
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Conservatives are generally quick to point out that America is a republic, not a democracy. But what really is the difference, and are they even right?
Voting in America has changed considerably since the days of our founding. Back then, the government didn’t even print official ballots. Instead, you got ballots from the candidate who wanted your support. Sometimes voting took place in public, so everyone knew who you voted for. And, of course, the franchise was largely restricted to white, male property owners.
Now, anyone who turns 18 can vote. And the Democratic Party wants to increase ballot access by automatically registering anyone who gets a driver's license. Democrats even pushed for mail-in ballots for the 2020 election to make voting even easier – and more open to voter fraud. But is any of this a good thing?
Indeed, it is worth considering the transformation of the United States from a Constitutional Republic, ruled by law with the input of the people, to a total democracy, where the will of the people dominates all other discussion.
You can read the full article “Constitutional Republic vs. Pure Democracy: How the U.S. Election Process Has Changed” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Constitutional Republic vs. Pure Democracy: How the U.S. Election Process Has Changed: https://ammo.com/articles/constitutional-republic-vs-pure-democracy-how-us-election-process-has-changed
- Battle of Athens: The Forgotten History of the Tennessee Rebellion Against Local Government: https://ammo.com/articles/battle-of-athens-forgotten-history-tennessee-rebellion-against-local-government
- Founding Fathers Quotes on Government, Democracy, and Placing Power in the People: https://ammo.com/articles/founding-fathers-quotes-democracy-government-power-in-people
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs45
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Conservatives are generally quick to point out that America is a republic, not a democracy. But what really is the difference, and are they even right?
Voting in America has changed considerably since the days of our founding. Back then, the government didn’t even print official ballots. Instead, you got ballots from the candidate who wanted your support. Sometimes voting took place in public, so everyone knew who you voted for. And, of course, the franchise was largely restricted to white, male property owners.
Now, anyone who turns 18 can vote. And the Democratic Party wants to increase ballot access by automatically registering anyone who gets a driver's license. Democrats even pushed for mail-in ballots for the 2020 election to make voting even easier – and more open to voter fraud. But is any of this a good thing?
Indeed, it is worth considering the transformation of the United States from a Constitutional Republic, ruled by law with the input of the people, to a total democracy, where the will of the people dominates all other discussion.
You can read the full article “Constitutional Republic vs. Pure Democracy: How the U.S. Election Process Has Changed” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Constitutional Republic vs. Pure Democracy: How the U.S. Election Process Has Changed: https://ammo.com/articles/constitutional-republic-vs-pure-democracy-how-us-election-process-has-changed
- Battle of Athens: The Forgotten History of the Tennessee Rebellion Against Local Government: https://ammo.com/articles/battle-of-athens-forgotten-history-tennessee-rebellion-against-local-government
- Founding Fathers Quotes on Government, Democracy, and Placing Power in the People: https://ammo.com/articles/founding-fathers-quotes-democracy-government-power-in-people
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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