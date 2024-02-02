🌸 Estrogen And Breast Cancer: Symptoms & Therapy 🎗️

🤝 Explore the nuances of high estrogen symptoms and therapy before treatment with Dr. Banu Arun, a Professor in the Department of Breast Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. 📚
💖 she explains Whether tumors are estrogen-positive or negative, patients typically don't experience noticeable symptoms before therapy. 🩺
🌟 Understanding the journey is crucial. 🤔
💕 Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔗✨
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.