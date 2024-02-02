Create New Account
🌸 Estrogen And Breast Cancer: Symptoms & Therapy 🎗️
Finding Genius Podcast
185 Subscribers
35 views
Published Yesterday

🤝 Explore the nuances of high estrogen symptoms and therapy before treatment with Dr. Banu Arun, a Professor in the Department of Breast Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. 📚

🎙️ https://bit.ly/48gCncZ

💖 she explains Whether tumors are estrogen-positive or negative, patients typically don't experience noticeable symptoms before therapy. 🩺

🌟 Understanding the journey is crucial. 🤔

💕 Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔗✨

