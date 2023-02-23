https://gettr.com/post/p29az83e660

2/21/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 94: The peaceful protests of the fellow fighters are awakening the Americans. Many of the Americans said that they might have never known the evil of the CCP without the citizens of the New Federal State of China.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #CapitolHill #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/21/2023 对邪恶说不 第94天：战友们的和平抗议正在唤醒美国人！很多美国人说，如果没有新中国联邦人，他们可能永远都不会知道中共的邪恶

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #国会山 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建



