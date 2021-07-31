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Alison Weir's talk at USS Liberty reunion
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13 views • July 31, 2021
Alison Weir was invited to speak at the 2021 reunion of the crew members and families of the USS Liberty, a US Navy ship attacked by Israel. The 1967 air and sea attack, which was intended to sink the ship with all men aboard, killed 34 Americans and injured over 170. The independent commission headed by Admiral Thomas Moorer found that there was "compelling evidence that Israel’s attack was a deliberate attempt to destroy an American ship and kill her entire crew", and stated that the attack constituted "an act of war against the United States." See https://iakn.us/Liberty
Weir is the founder and executive director of If Americans Knew, a non-ideological, nonpartisan think tank that provides information on Israel-Palestine to the American public: http://ifamericansknew.org/
She is also the author of a best selling book on the Israel lobby: http://iakn.us/AOBJ-book
In her presentation, Weir discusses her trips to the region as an independent journalist, media coverage of the issue, the actions of the powerful pro-Israel lobby in the US, and what these mean for Americans, whose politicians give over $10 million per day to Israel (See https://iakn.us/Cost).
The reunion was held in Pensacola, Florida, June 3-7, 2021. Weir's talk was June 4, 2021.
Weir is the founder and executive director of If Americans Knew, a non-ideological, nonpartisan think tank that provides information on Israel-Palestine to the American public: http://ifamericansknew.org/
She is also the author of a best selling book on the Israel lobby: http://iakn.us/AOBJ-book
In her presentation, Weir discusses her trips to the region as an independent journalist, media coverage of the issue, the actions of the powerful pro-Israel lobby in the US, and what these mean for Americans, whose politicians give over $10 million per day to Israel (See https://iakn.us/Cost).
The reunion was held in Pensacola, Florida, June 3-7, 2021. Weir's talk was June 4, 2021.
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