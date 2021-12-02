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OOPS! Cops Forget the Door is Unlocked in the Squad Car, Arrestee Flees through the Garage Door
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177 views • December 02, 2021
A not so good day at the office for these Police personnel . . . I chuckled when one of the police men put the roller door down but it was too late for that the escapee had already scarpered!!! 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
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