The North Group of Russian Troops Destroyed another Bridge in the Border area near the settlement of Volokhovka

The North group of troops destroyed another bridge in the border area near the settlement. Volokhovka, which is east of Volchansk, across the Volchya River
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.