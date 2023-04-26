Skyfall 2018: The Seven Trumpets of Revelation by Pastor Dean Odle

October 6th, 2018
Pastor Dean Odle gives his third presentation at Skyfall 2018 on the seven trumpets of Revelation 8-10. The details of Bible prophecy and how several of these events have ALREADY happened will shock and amaze you. You will see that the Bible is truly the inspired Word of Almighty God our Savior Jesus Christ.
