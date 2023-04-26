Create New Account
Skyfall 2018: The Seven Trumpets of Revelation by Pastor Dean Odle
October 6th, 2018

Pastor Dean Odle gives his third presentation at Skyfall 2018 on the seven trumpets of Revelation 8-10. The details of Bible prophecy and how several of these events have ALREADY happened will shock and amaze you. You will see that the Bible is truly the inspired Word of Almighty God our Savior Jesus Christ.

