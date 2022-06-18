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Twisted Priorities
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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307 views • June 18, 2022

Dems’ Priorities Are Not Yours

* They can’t distract from collapsing economy.

* [Bidan] would rather wage war on oil companies than lower gas prices.

* Dems care more about gender ideology than your financial suffering.

* [Bidan] keeps embarrassing America on world stage.

* Dems resort to racism to demonize their opposition.

* Media promote America-hating CRT propagandist.

* Backlash begins against Dems.

* They have been out of steam for years.

* All they’re capable of is decline, division and hate.

* Left-wing criminals have the tacit approval of the Dem party, which is currently on life support.

* Dems pretend they’re hard at work (on pet projects), but they have no real plans to solve anything or help the country.

* It’s all just a pathetic power grab.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 16 June 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6307918178112

Keywords
collapselibertycorruptionscotussupreme courtcommunismsocialismlaura ingrahamjoe bidenliberalismtyrannyidiocracyprogressivismleftismideologyradicalismstandard of livingpower grabmanufactured crisisfanaticismfreak showregressivismmalevolencecrisis pregnancy center
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