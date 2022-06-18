Twisted Priorities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems’ Priorities Are Not Yours
* They can’t distract from collapsing economy.
* [Bidan] would rather wage war on oil companies than lower gas prices.
* Dems care more about gender ideology than your financial suffering.
* [Bidan] keeps embarrassing America on world stage.
* Dems resort to racism to demonize their opposition.
* Media promote America-hating CRT propagandist.
* Backlash begins against Dems.
* They have been out of steam for years.
* All they’re capable of is decline, division and hate.
* Left-wing criminals have the tacit approval of the Dem party, which is currently on life support.
* Dems pretend they’re hard at work (on pet projects), but they have no real plans to solve anything or help the country.
* It’s all just a pathetic power grab.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 16 June 2022
http://video.foxnews.com/v/6307918178112