Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This changes....EVERYTHING!!
24 views
channel image
Brenda Weltner
Published 18 hours ago |

What is the 'hour of trial'? Who will be kept from this hour? The next 30 minutes will change your life... Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing 7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Understanding Time in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4 “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s Understanding the meaning of 'end time' terms: playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U “In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns 144,000 of Israel: https://youtu.be/OoL-AiyeW7M Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0

Keywords
rapturerevelationphiladelphiahour of trialletters to seven churches

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket