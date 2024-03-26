End Academic Tenure to ShatterTheSwarm.com

Create New Account
Published 14 hours ago

rai, MIT PhD

Mar 25, 2024

Mar 25, 2024

Academic tenure breeds #FakeScience. As President, I’ll stop funding institutions with tenure This short video explains why this will ShatterTheSwarm.com -Dr.SHIVA Shiva4President.com TruthFreedomHealth.com Full video here: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-first-7-weeks-of-a-dr-shiva-presidency/

