The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Are You Being Used?

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No one in our earthly relationships wants to feel "used" or devalued. Especially when we agree to one thing with another human, and experience another or the opposite of what was promised. Do you know that God wants to use you as well?
He actually created
you to be used by him to reestablish his kingdom her on Earth. However,
unlike the fallen world in which we occupy, our Father is straight
forward with us as explained in his word:
https://bit.ly/Jeremiah29NKJV .
And his plans always work out for our good Warriors Of Light! So be a willing vessel today. You life will never be the same. Let's Rock!
Video credits:
WHY GOD HAS A PLAN FOR YOU (animated story)
Dare to do. Motivation
https://www.youtube.com/@DaretodoMotivation
Bride - Don't Use Me
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Bride - Topic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwdX8TNz1fUFs5ElM5sGWvg
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