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The Great Reset debunked by a raging free-market capitalist
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50 views • February 01, 2021
Douglas Kruger, January 16, 2021

If broad-prosperity is the goal, then The Great Reset is not the way.

Douglas Kruger, author of bestselling books like, 'Poverty Proof,' 'Own Your Industry,' and the global new release, 'Political Correctness Does More Harm Than Good,' points out 11 fatal flaws with just one of The Great Reset's primary tenets: 'You will own nothing, and you will be happy.'

Meet Douglas at www.douglaskruger.com, and www.breakingwoke.com.

This is Douglas Kruger's business and entrepreneurial site. You can also subscribe to his 'Breaking Woke' website, in which he debunks politically correct ideas, via this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingWoke​.

Douglas's new book, Political Correctness Does More Harm Than Good, is available from Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Political-Correctness-Does-More-Harm-ebook/dp/B08KY8W8M5/

...and from Audible here: https://www.audible.com/pd/Political-Correctness-Does-More-Harm-than-Good-Audiobook/B08RP25HS1
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the great resetklaus schwab4th industrial revoltutiondouglas kruger
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