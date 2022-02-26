Dr Tom Cowan Q&A With a Short Story on How to Get Around Mandates and Fines [25.02.2022]

Note: What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?In this webinar, I discussed how to get around mandates and fines. I also held a Q+A session.- The topics were:- Heart attacks- How to treat lower back pain- My opinion on vegan diets and fasting- Vitamin D- Should we worry about being around vaccinated people?- Swollen tonsils- Deuterium depleted water- Therapy for heart disease--TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') Trailer! [20.02.2022]The End of Germ Theory...Contents + Timeline:00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.Dhttps://t.me/KimOsboel/1299--Professor William Lutz C-SPAN 1989 Interview: What is Doublespeak, NPM- and NewSpeak?Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom CowanDr.Tom Cowan's Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used + What Antibodies Mean [18.02.2022]Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]--Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube PageTalkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribersLocation: United StatesDr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YTConversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers--Q&A With a Short Story on How to Get Around Mandates and Fines - Webinar From Friday, 2/25/22Dr.TomCowan - 8956 subscribersTalkin' Turkey with Tom3.89K subscribers