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Flipping Gold Contracts From Belize City
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3 views • April 13, 2021
The brilliant thing about supply and demand trading is that it is the ultimate in terms of financial independence. You can trade from anywhere, provided you have an Internet connection and a laptop. To illustrate, I'm currently in Belize working on my Five Flags operation, building out my independence infrastructure. But I'm still trading, and this morning I flipped enough gold futures contracts to pay for my flight and my hotel.
Tune in!
Learn supply and demand market analysis: www.hydra.global
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
#setandforget #trading #supplyanddemand #investing #forex #futures #assetprotection #fiveflags
Tune in!
Learn supply and demand market analysis: www.hydra.global
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
#setandforget #trading #supplyanddemand #investing #forex #futures #assetprotection #fiveflags
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