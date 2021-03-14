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Nordic protest lock down
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186 views • March 14, 2021
Nordisk protest mot lockdown och brott mot mänskliga fri- och rättigheter med polisövergrepp främst mot kvinnor.
Nordic protest against lockdown and violations of human rights and freedoms with police abuse mainly against women.
Pohjoismaiden mielenosoitus lukkiutumista ja ihmisoikeuksien ja vapauksien loukkauksia vastaan poliisin hyväksikäytöllä pääasiassa naisiin.
Nordic protest against lockdown and violations of human rights and freedoms with police abuse mainly against women.
Pohjoismaiden mielenosoitus lukkiutumista ja ihmisoikeuksien ja vapauksien loukkauksia vastaan poliisin hyväksikäytöllä pääasiassa naisiin.
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