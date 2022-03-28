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"Let the Whole World Know!!!"
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144 views • March 28, 2022
"This is Hell. They shot at us, Azov shot at us, Azov. We saw it personally. I personally saw. Let everyone know, let the whole world know!!! Azov and Right Sector (Nazis) were killing us simply, bluntly, you see?!"
"Refugees confirm that Ukrainian nazis from "Azov" and "Right Sector" shell their houses"
- Essence of Time International
"Refugees confirm that Ukrainian nazis from "Azov" and "Right Sector" shell their houses"
- Essence of Time International
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