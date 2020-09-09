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54 Black Kids Under 12 Years of Age Shot So Far This Year - If Black Lives Matter Where's BLM's Voice?
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13 views • September 09, 2020
BLM generates riots allegedly over black lives which they claim matter. Yet 54 black kids, 12 or younger, have been killed as a result of street violence and BLM remains completely silent on the matter. Where's the outrage if black lives matter? BLM as many know is a Marxist group of anarchists. Their goal is to bring this nation down to replace it with the failed Marxist dream that always ends in a nightmare. Laura Ingraham and Informed Dissent host Leonydus Johnson discuss the facts of these children's deaths
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