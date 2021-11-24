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Canadian ER physician Dr. Rochagne Kilian has her license suspended for speaking openly
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202 views • November 24, 2021
Canadian ER physician Dr. Rochagne Kilian has her license suspended for speaking openly about the effects the vaccines are having on her patients.
In this video she talks about the extremely elevated D-dimer levels her patients are exhibiting leading her to believe the are experiencing numerous micro blood clots.
In this video she talks about the extremely elevated D-dimer levels her patients are exhibiting leading her to believe the are experiencing numerous micro blood clots.
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