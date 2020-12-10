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How can I cheat thee, let me COUNT the ways...Video from: Common Sense Evaluation
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67 views • December 10, 2020
"A Dominion Voting machine and system in action. It'll even scan a batch of blank ballots and vote for whoever you tell it to!" - Ballots should never be marked by anyone but the voter, ASSUMPTIONS should never be made about what the voter "meant" to do. No "grading" of ballots. If the voter screws it up, too bad, toss it.- a natural voter screening process. Video from: Common Sense Evaluation
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