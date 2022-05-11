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Happy Victory Day in Mariupol
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76 views • May 11, 2022
We gave money to counter the evil our tax dollars were used in killing these people.
https://www.donbasshumaid.com/
"Donbass Humanitarian Aid together with the Forum of Mariupol Rescue , arrived in Mariupol. We delivered bread, vegetable oil, tea, candles, matches, sweets, cookies, cereals, sugar, and medicines. Happy Victory Day! Thanks to all our donors! "
https://youtu.be/ZRXpAQdshUM
https://www.donbasshumaid.com/
"Donbass Humanitarian Aid together with the Forum of Mariupol Rescue , arrived in Mariupol. We delivered bread, vegetable oil, tea, candles, matches, sweets, cookies, cereals, sugar, and medicines. Happy Victory Day! Thanks to all our donors! "
https://youtu.be/ZRXpAQdshUM
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