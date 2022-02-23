© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Harnesses Energy of 2:22 2/22/22 PLUS Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony Magic Ritual
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • February 23, 2022
Joe Biden presents his official response to Russia's action in the Ukraine @ 2:22 PM ET on 2/22/22. This adds to the already significant energy of the moment of the repeating number 2, which is repeating far more than you may recognize. So, we decode the symbolism. Clearly, The Biden White House is harnessing the energy in magic ritual, even TIME magic.
In this video, we include our take on the Beijing 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony, decoding the symbolism to expose it as mass public ritual time-space magic, like we did with the opening ceremony.
Watch in full HD (streaming or download) here: https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Biden222BeijingOlyCC.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
In this video, we include our take on the Beijing 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony, decoding the symbolism to expose it as mass public ritual time-space magic, like we did with the opening ceremony.
Watch in full HD (streaming or download) here: https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Biden222BeijingOlyCC.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.