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Infowars 07/17/2014 US Army Trains To Combat Black Americans
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30 views • November 19, 2021
Special Report 29 minutes 37 Seconds
Divide and Conquer Politics Training that exercises view that American Citizens are bad because of identity projectionism can apply to anyone the Federal Government chooses
Divide and Conquer Politics Training that exercises view that American Citizens are bad because of identity projectionism can apply to anyone the Federal Government chooses
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