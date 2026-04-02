Landslide, Never going back again, Seven Wonders

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Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham
In December 1974, Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac, with Buckingham agreeing on the condition that Nicks could also join. The addition of Buckingham and Nicks gave the band a more pop rock sound, and their 1975 album Fleetwood Mac topped the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. Their next album, Rumours (1977), reached number one in multiple countries around the world and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978.