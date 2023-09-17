⚠️❗A Chinese Military Channel Claims That if Japan Dares To Intervene In The Chinese 'Liberation' Of Taiwan, The CCP Will Abandon Its Prior Commitment Of Refraining From Initiating The Use Of Nuclear Weapons. They Argue That ThIs Is An Outdated Promise. Instead, The CCP Threatens To Launch Continuous Nuclear Attacks On Japan Until It Surrenders Unconditionally.
🔗 Jennifer Zeng:
https://twitter.com/jenniferzeng97/status/1703192543544930487?t=zawzUluHEGpBdIWMyUEO_w&s=19
