"NEW" INTERNATIONAL ORDER? "OLD" NEW WORLD ORDER NEED NOT APPLY (SHARE)

Remarque88
Oct 24, 2023
GLOBALIST BULLSHIT POKER IS BEING CALLED
ARAB & ISLAMIC NATIONS WILL FIGHT (Going Underground on RT) -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVdetoKf0obH/
MBS SPEECH - https://twitter.com/AlArabiya_Eng/status/1715327055741522145
GCC Conference (Riyadh) -
https://lovin.co/riyadh/en/latest/saudis-crown-prince-calls-for-establishing-palestine-on-1967-borders/
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/sCLPr7Aw5lpk/
