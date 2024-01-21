Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Martus for Truth: God is Watching
channel image
Martus for Truth
16 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

There is a group of very powerful people trying, through untraceable means, to wipe out the vast majority of the human population. They have a couple problems, though. First, those untraceable means are being traced, and second, God is watching—and Judgment comes.

#God, #watching, #JudgmentComes

Keywords
godwatchingjudgmentcomes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket