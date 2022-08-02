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USAFrontlineDoctors | Sudden Adult Death Syndrome: REALLY? We Must be Stupid.
Source - https://rumble.com/v1dhjod-sudden-adult-death-syndrome-reall-we-must-be-stupid..html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=12
MORE VIDEO LINKS
See Plandemic Part 1 here: https://rumble.com/v16gbht-plandemic-part-1-documentary.html?mref=ckuol&mrefc=14
See Plandemic Part 2 here: https://rumble.com/v16ga0h-plandemic-2-indoctrination-documentary-covid-19.html?mref=ckuol&mrefc=12
Please view these MUST SEE DOCUMENTS:
Pfizer vaccine data. Of particular interest is page 30. There Are 9 Pages Of Adverse Events Medical Conditions Excpected That People Can Get From The "Vaccines" For "Covid-19" https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
FULL Report: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
Court ordered Pfizer docs show Pfizer paying the FDA over $2.8 million dollars to fast track the vaccine.👇 Court ordered documents can be seen here, https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M1_cover.pdf