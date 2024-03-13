Create New Account
Open Arms sets sail from Cyprus, headed to Gaza with two hundred tons of aid
Published 18 hours ago

The Open Arms ship carrying hundreds of tons of aid for Gaza finally leaves Cyprus. The Open Arms is the first vessel to use a new maritime aid route established to deliver more humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

gazahumanitarian aidopen arms ship sails

