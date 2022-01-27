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Wolf Of Washington
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32 views • January 27, 2022
Pelosi: I’m running again for the children!
Flashback: CBS accused her of insider trading.
More recently: she shuts down Congress stock trading ban (December); and then changes her tune (January).
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293870530001
Flashback: CBS accused her of insider trading.
More recently: she shuts down Congress stock trading ban (December); and then changes her tune (January).
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293870530001
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