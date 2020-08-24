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Status Report: Nullify the FDA
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17 views • August 24, 2020
The FDA has grown increasingly aggressive in enforcing its regulations.. It not only asserts the power to regulate interstate commerce; it also often asserts the authority to regulate or even prohibit within state lines, including raw milk, CBD, and even meat.
Path to Liberty: August 24, 2020
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Path to Liberty: August 24, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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