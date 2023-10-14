What Meher Baba Really Taught: Part 13 (The problem of reifying things)

In this longer-than-usual, harder-to-understand, video, I explain that a common culprit behind many of the misinterpretations of Baba's teaching is the human habit of reifying things that are not things. I cover 7 of these in this video.
1. The "External world" 14:10
2. Souls 15:39
3. God 25:26
4. Planes, States of consciousness, Dimensions 28:34
5. Om point (Reified as a physical location in physical space, yet just on mathematical level, a point in 3-D space can’t be described without reference to three pre-existing points) 58:15
6. Baba after he dropped his body 1:05:26
7. The illusory universe 1:09:02
To see this full series go to • What Meher Baba Really Taught
This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.
