What Meher Baba Really Taught: Part 13 (The problem of reifying things)

In this longer-than-usual, harder-to-understand, video, I explain that a common culprit behind many of the misinterpretations of Baba's teaching is the human habit of reifying things that are not things. I cover 7 of these in this video. 1. The "External world" 14:10 2. Souls 15:39 3. God 25:26 4. Planes, States of consciousness, Dimensions 28:34 5. Om point (Reified as a physical location in physical space, yet just on mathematical level, a point in 3-D space can’t be described without reference to three pre-existing points) 58:15 6. Baba after he dropped his body 1:05:26 7. The illusory universe 1:09:02 To see this full series go to • What Meher Baba Really Taught This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.

