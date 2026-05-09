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RT News - May 9 2026 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
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May 9, 2026

rt.com



Russia celebrates the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's Victory over Nazi Germany with a military parade on Red Square. Vladimir Putin's speech during the event drew parallels between the sacrifices of those who defeated fascism, and what Moscow's troops are currently fighting for, on the front lines. After the parade, the Russian President and foreign leaders laid flowers at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the nearby Alexander Garden.


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