BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biblical: Today President Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan #1770 - 9A
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
16 views • January 29, 2020
While meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office Monday, President Trump announced his Middle East peace plan will be unveiled very soon. He confirmed he will be announcing the plan on Tuesday. President Trump said the plan is very important to the Middle East and pointed out many Arab nations have agreed to it. He also said the plan is supported by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel’s political parties. The also president added that the Palestinians should want the peace plan. “It’s very good for them, in fact, it’s overly good to them,” he stated. “As you know, we cut off aid to Palestinians and it’s something I don’t like to do, but we did that and we think there’s a very good chance that they’re going to want this.” Netanyahu called President Trump the greatest friend Israel has had in the White House and said he looks forward to hearing his vision for peace.

E-Militia Article: Biblical: President Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/E95m30qcX27 

🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! 
Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist 

Join the Red Vest Brigade & Support Us Monthly for as low as $1.99 per month! 
🔴Brighteon/SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli 
🔴Subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli 
🔴Jojn us on Youtube: http://petelive.tv/RVB 
🔴Support our show by supporting our sponsors:
❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla 
📍Brother Doc’s Beef Jerky “One Bite & You’re A Believer” https://brotherdocs.com/?aff=10/
📍Save 45% On A 2 Wk Emergency Food Supply: http://PrepareWithPete.com  


◉ How To Tune In To The Show:  . http://petelive.tv/links 
🔵Save Our APP To Your Smartphone! https://one.cards/PeteSantilli
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream:  http://petelive.tv  
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-313-0703
🔵Show Headlines, Notes &  Links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/ 
🔴Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast 
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join 


RED VEST BRIGADE GEAR:
👕 Order your t-shirts here: https://teespring.com/stores/the-pete-santilli-show 
#MAGA #RedVestBrigade : https://amzn.to/2VjMCsp   
III Percenter Patch: https://amzn.to/2VnmSvk 
#MAGA Trucker Hat: https://amzn.to/2Swfrjy 
COFFEE MUG: http://petelive.tv/mug002

CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The views & opinions expressed in this production or comments on this channel are those of the speakers, authors or producers and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions held by this channel’s broadcaster.

Due to the nature of this broadcasting channel, video may contain content copyrighted by another entity or person.  This channel’s owner claims no copyright to said content. The broadcaster of this channel is a messenger and sharer of information and strives to verify, but cannot warrant the accuracy of copyrights or completeness of the information on this channel.

If you have a complaint about something, or find that your copyrighted content is being used incorrectly, PLEASE CONTACT THE BROADCASTER PRIOR TO MAKING A COPYRIGHT CLAIM.  Any infringement was not done purposely and will be rectified to the satisfaction of all parties and in compliance with copyright use Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976 which states, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.  Please “see Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
Keywords
pete santilliheadline newslive streamtrumpsenatemagaimpeachmentukraineimpeachment hearingrudy giuliana
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
Pakistan&#8217;s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Pakistan’s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Garrison Vance
Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York&#8217;s 17th Congressional District Race

Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York’s 17th Congressional District Race

Douglas Harrington
The GOP Deserved to Lose &#8212; and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

The GOP Deserved to Lose — and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

Mike Adams
The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

Mike Adams
U.S. Strikes Iran&#8217;s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

U.S. Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy