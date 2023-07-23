7 God breathed truths proving the existence of God and that the 2nd coming is here.

In 30 AD preachers for the religions of men crucified the Son of God because the ways of men cannot compete against the ways of God John 11:48; 1 Cor. 2:6-16. Modern subjective truth and pseudo-science preaching, bibles, and religions are the great falling away from the first coming of the ways of God 2 Thess. 2:3, 10 in 340 AD.

No preacher, bible, or religion of men can explain the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11, because no prophecy from God is of private interpretation. We have had all of the words of God, but no preacher or religion of men can understand them Isa. 55:8ff.

Seven truths about Christ and His Kingdom, so powerful, they were a mystery, hidden away and sealed up for 1680 years Rev. 5:1; Eph. 1:9, 1 Cor. 2:6-16, etc. The Lord has always been in complete control as to who will, and when they will, understand the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11. He does not cast His pearls before swine.

For books on the Sword of the Spirit

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

806-216-1161





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuAIO9fMzhw&t=152s