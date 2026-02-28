BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Report: Another wave of attacks now East of Tehran. Sind Hindan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Report: Another wave of attacks now in Tehran (Iran's response at the bottom of text)

Video: The attack is east of Tehran, in an area called Sind Hindan.

The Jew Ghouls said:  ❗️Tehran will no longer look the same as before

Israel is preparing for four days of intensive joint strikes

Israel media

⚡️Explosions can be heard in Hormabade, western Iran.

Senior American official to Al Jazeera: The US attacks jointly with Israel.

An American source for Al Jazeera: the strikes on Iran will be large-scale.

⚡️Israel attacked the home of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

❗️The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, is not in the Iranian capital, Tehran - he has been relocated to a safe location, according to an official Reuters representative.

⚡️Mehrabad Airport in Tehran was attacked... presidential area too.

Isrseli Operation name: Shield of Judah

- Israeli officials told the media:

"The main objective of this operation is to decapitate the Iranian regime and overthrow it".

@thewarreporterr

⚡️Explosions are rumbling in Isfahan, Iran, where one of the nuclear centers is located. The strikes are continuing.

Reports of attacks in Tabriz in northwest Iran.

So far, reports of attacks in the following cities:

Tehran, Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Tabriz.

Visual documentation so far only from Tehran and Qom.

Fars reporters report that the sound of an explosion has also been heard in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah.

@farsnews_fars

Response:  ⚡️Chairman of the National Security Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi: We warned, and now you have started on a path whose outcome is no longer in your hands.

