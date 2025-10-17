BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brigitte Gabriel on Defending Judeo-Christian Values, Freedom, and Truth
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
153 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 22 hours ago

Monte Judah sits down with Brigitte Gabriel, national security expert and founder of ACT for America, to discuss defending Judeo-Christian values, freedom, and faith in a changing world.

Experience powerful conversations on The Lion’s Share, where Monte Judah sits down with influential voices shaping our world through faith and truth. In this episode, national security expert Brigitte Gabriel joins Monte to discuss the defense of Judeo-Christian values, freedom, and the challenges believers face in today’s culture.

Keywords
freedomtruthbrigitte gabrieldefending judeo-christian values
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy