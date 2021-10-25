“Elections have Consequences and Stolen Elections Have Catastrophic Consequences.”

“Donald Trump’s Victory in 2016 Was Providential… In 2020 Donald Trump Won a Bigger Victory” –



Steve Bannon Ignites the GOP Crowd in Pima County

Steve Bannon, the former Chief Strategist for President Donald Trump, was the keynote speaker at the Pima County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday night.



In 2020 Donald Trump won a bigger victory in this country. And I will debate any person, take on any presidential commission, go before Congress, do anything they want, and show them the receipts, starting here in Arizona!…



"…The 2020 big steal is just as providential because now there’s no more fooling ourselves, there’s no more kidding ourselves. We know exactly what they stand for… We lost more elections since 1968 and let’s be brutally honest, we lost the country! Think of where we are today… Look how radical they are. Let’s be blunt, the model they want to pursue is the Chinese Communist model, slightly dialed down. We didn’t change China. They changed our elites. What they want is a type of state capitolism, with a total authoritarian government, with social media scores, all of it. And they couldn’t be more blunt about how they are going to do this. That is why Arizona is so important…"