Balata Camp Bids Farewell to Ahmad Hashash

Ahmad Hashash, a 43-year-old young man from Balata Refugee Camp east of Nablus, was martyred after the Zionist occupation forces stormed Nablus and its camp. The forces fired live bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas at Palestinian citizens, severely injuring Ahmad. He was martyred shortly after due to his injuries. Stand up: The martyrdom of Ahmad Hashash, 43 years old, from the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus, occurred after the occupation forces stormed the camp and opened fire on him.
Interview: A relative of the martyr
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 27/01/2025
