The Dumbing Down of America and the Rise of AI, an interview with Chris Helali

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As AI rises, are human skills declining? A growing reliance on automation may be reshaping how people think, learn, and decide. With machines handling cognition, the real question becomes: are we evolving—or slowly outsourcing our intelligence? The future isn’t just about smarter tech, but smarter humans.
#ArtificialIntelligence #FutureOfWork #CriticalThinking #DigitalAge #AIRevolution #HumanPotential
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