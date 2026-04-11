This Is The Most Hopeful Interview In Flyover History! - Bunni Pounds

Bunni Pounds shares the vision behind America Reads the Bible, a nationwide movement calling the country back to God’s Word. Drawing from the biblical examples of Ezra and Nehemiah, she explains how revival begins when people return to scripture and rediscover their identity and purpose. Bunni also reveals the massive effort behind uniting hundreds of leaders across every sphere of influence to publicly read the Bible over the nation. This episode is a powerful reminder that true transformation in America starts with spiritual renewal, personal responsibility, and a return to biblical truth.Bunni PoundsWEBSITE: https://www.americareadsthebible.com/Tim Ballard is a former government operative and founder of organizations dedicated to combating human trafficking and rescuing exploited children worldwide. His work inspired the film Sound of Freedom and continues through ongoing global operations and advocacy efforts. Tim is committed to exposing the realities of trafficking while mobilizing others to take action and defend the innocent.To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Kirk Elliott’s Team Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: