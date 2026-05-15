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Alex Jones Full Show 5 /15/26 w Jason Bermas
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🚨STAND-DOWN EXPOSED: "Border Patrol Has Been Pulled Out Of The Interior Of The US!"Retired Border Patrol Head- Gregory Bovino- Joins Alex Jones To Reveal That There Is A Border Patrol/ICE Stand-Down Of Interior Enforcement, And That Former Biden-Era Officials Are Being Brought In To Replace Pro-Deportation Patriots!
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