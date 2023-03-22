Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prepare for a Rood Awakening: Remains of Sodom & Gomorrah Rediscovered
88 views
channel image
DaKey2Eternity
Published 19 hours ago |

Michael Rood the Host of A Rood Awakening Television Ventured into the sun-parched Israeli Desert & Rediscovered the actual ashen remains of the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah; found still standing, and covered with millions of chunks of brimstone! 

Join Michael along the shores of the Dead Sea where his quest for these ancient Biblical cities begins; then on to Washington D.C. to see how these ancient warnings to flee from sin are still relevant in our Woke Society!

Keywords
awakeningbiblespiritualitychristianityisraelfaithdayhebrewdeadtvmessianicgenesisjudaismmichaelrootsseagomorrahsodomjudgmentrood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket