Final Warning Don't get Fooled Again: Dr Mike Yeadon Toxicologist / immunologist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Silver Bullet: A Message from Toxicologist/Immunologist Dr Mike Yeadon
Toxicologist / immunologist Dr Mike Yeadon spent 17 years heading Pfizer's global Respiratory and Allergy research and development team in Kent, UK. He has been warning against the mRNA injectable products since they were first touted as some sort of "solution".
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/silver-bullet