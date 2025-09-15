RT News - September 15 2025 2PM GMT

September 15, 2025

Condemning the condemnation. An unrepentant Israeli Prime Minister slaps down countries for daring to criticise last week's IDF strike on Qatar. That's as an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic leaders concludes that enough is enough. Consigned to dust - Gaza city's tallest building is wiped out by the IDF as it continues its offensive in the north of the enclave. The Kremlin says NATO is involved in a direct war with Russia, this after Warsaw accused Moscow of ‘testing’ the military alliance by launching drones across the Polish border with no evidence to back up the claim.





