Jim Willie & Ron Partain: 'Real Fight is for who is controlling the resurrection after the collapse'

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Behind the scenes analysis and geopolitics. www.Golden-Jackass.com
FULL SHOW: It's a Good One! Untold History Channel Feb. 2023. Dr Jim Willie Interview 2/2/23. https://rumble.com/v285gho-dr-jim-willie-interview-2223.html
"Jim Willie is an amazing geo-political analyst with a PhD in statistics and 20+ years of experience in economic forecasting. Jim offers an insightful newsletter at Willie has made numerous important mega-forecasts related to the degradation and destruction of the global financial system, the diverse forecasts range from the housing bust in 2007, the mortgage bond bust that followed, the insolvent US banking system and more". ~ www.Golden-Jackass.com