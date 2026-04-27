The Truth About Hidden Creatures

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I asked world-renowned speaker and cryptozoologist Ryan RPG Golembeske about mermaids, werewolves, Bigfoot, the Kraken, centaurs, and other hidden creatures.
In this interview, we explore folklore, mystery, and the possibility that some legends may be rooted in reality.
Curious about Bigfoot? Watch the full interview here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sxn8sGeGoVI
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#cryptozoology #cryptid #bigfoot #paranormal #mystery #hiddencreatures #folklore