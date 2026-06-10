Reporter to Trump: What do you wish for your birthday? - Peace for the whole world.

Reporter: What do you wish for your birthday?



Trump: Peace for the whole world.

If wondering, his birthday is June 14th.

(as he has created a growing war towards WW3 - what a lying hypocrite for Israel... Cynthia)

Adding:

Trump DOJ killed criminal investigation into Sen. Justice's coal empire



The Office of the Deputy Attorney General, led by Todd Blanche, ordered prosecutors to halt the Clean Water Act probe into Jay Justice's companies – after subpoenas had already been issued and former employees approached, ProPublica reported.



🔴 The investigation was part of a broader effort to address repeated pollution violations linked to the family's Southern Coal operations.



🔴 The DOJ told ProPublica it was a "politically motivated prosecution" that didn't align with administration priorities.



The same Blanche who said 'no prosecution needed' after the Epstein files were released is now shutting down an environmental crime case involving a sitting senator's family.

Adding, from Flight Tracker 24:

A nuclear-capable B-52H (tail 61-0018) tracked live at 31,000 ft over Saudi Arabia, callsign blanked, out of Sigonella. Heading toward the Gulf.