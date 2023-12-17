Create New Account
Tucker : Owen Shroyer -- Jailed for Speech by Weaponized DOJ
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday

Info wars reporter Owen Shroyer was interviewed by Tucker Carlson regarding his recent imprisonment when he did not enter the capital and try to keep people from entering. He was accused by the department of justice as having mastermind it despite his actions. The DOJ has been Weaponized by evil elitist authoritarian Democrats. #tuckercarlson #owenshroyer #doj #jan6


free speechalex jonesinfo warstucker carlsonowen shroyerfirst amendmentdojjoe bidendepartment of justicemerrick garlandsummer of lovejanuary 6weaponized dojjailed for speech

